Insider Selling: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells 58,738 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NWG stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.50. The stock has a market cap of £25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 139.90 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.66).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

