Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ONEW stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.60. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. FMR LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,978,000. General Equity Holdings LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,783,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $3,275,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.