Insider Selling: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells $184,012.50 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPRO opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

