Insider Selling: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00.

On Monday, October 11th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00.

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,719. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Open Lending by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

