Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SWKS stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,431. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

