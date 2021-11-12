Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) COO Sells $2,095,680.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

