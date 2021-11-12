Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Sells 5,514 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

