Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Sells 5,514 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.