Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Lynn Moore, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00.

Shares of TYL traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.44. 1,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,236. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $549.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

