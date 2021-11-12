Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
H Lynn Moore, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00.
Shares of TYL traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.44. 1,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,236. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $549.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
