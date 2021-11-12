Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $78,156.95 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $78,156.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 119,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

