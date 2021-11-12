Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.46. The stock had a trading volume of 141,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,877. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,897. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

