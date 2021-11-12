Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

INSE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 368,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,110. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspired Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of Inspired Entertainment worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

