Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.
INSE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 368,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,110. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
