Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $329.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $285.00 to $329.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $314.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -699.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.90 and a 200 day moving average of $282.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 41.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,622,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

