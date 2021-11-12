inSure DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $105.49 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $105.49 million and $316,383.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

