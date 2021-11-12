Insureum (ISR) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $263,630.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00222773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00090318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

