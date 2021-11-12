Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

INTA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. 157,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83. Intapp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

