IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 640 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

IHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 586 ($7.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 551.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 543.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 468 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47). Insiders bought 81 shares of company stock worth $45,234 in the last 90 days.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

