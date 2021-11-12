Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.15. 16,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

