Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,297,514. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $130.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

