Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells $607,860.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,018,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

