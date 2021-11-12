International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

IAG opened at GBX 169.16 ($2.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.54.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

