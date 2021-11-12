International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $50.15 on Monday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Paper by 393.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 9.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 8.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.