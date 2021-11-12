International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for International Tower Hill Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.57. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

