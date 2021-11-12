Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IIP.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$17.69 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

