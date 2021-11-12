inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTT. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $15.25 on Friday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of inTEST as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

