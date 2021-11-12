IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a report on Monday, November 1st.

IntriCon stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

