Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $350.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

