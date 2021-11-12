Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.
NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 16,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.82. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
About Inuvo
