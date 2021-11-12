Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 16,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.82. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

