Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,309,361 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 508.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,566,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $129,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

