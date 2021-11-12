Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 89,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $134,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

