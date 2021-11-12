Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of United Airlines worth $126,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 166.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 119,445.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,193.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 273,674 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.34 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

