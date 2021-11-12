Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.51. 1,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.