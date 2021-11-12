Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.64 and last traded at $109.64. Approximately 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04.

