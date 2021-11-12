Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

11/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.50 to C$37.00.

10/21/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

10/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

10/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

10/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00.

10/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$24.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

FM stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.50. 388,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$15.66 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.01. The firm has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

