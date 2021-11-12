Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):
- 11/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.50 to C$37.00.
- 10/21/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 10/20/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
- 10/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$36.00.
- 10/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$35.00.
- 10/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/29/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$24.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.
- 9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
FM stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.50. 388,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$15.66 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.01. The firm has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.
