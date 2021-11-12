Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 335,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,229. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

