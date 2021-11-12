Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Katapult by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

