Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading Down 3.1%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 1,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

