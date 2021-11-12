Invitae Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitae in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

NVTA opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at $60,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,169,000 after acquiring an additional 926,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

