IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.24.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.75. 506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,814. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.69 and its 200 day moving average is $186.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

