IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.24.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.67. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,814. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

