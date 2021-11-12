iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.60.

IRTC stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

