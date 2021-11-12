IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Announces Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. IRIDEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,883. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.17. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.