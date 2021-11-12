IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000. AMETEK makes up about 2.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMETEK by 36.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AMETEK by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 26.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,086,000 after buying an additional 120,275 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

AME stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.