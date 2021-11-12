IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187,025.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

