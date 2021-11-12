Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Irongate Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24.
About Irongate Group
