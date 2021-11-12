iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.07. 884,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,683,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.