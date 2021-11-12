iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

