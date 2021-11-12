iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,840 shares.The stock last traded at $87.70 and had previously closed at $87.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 9,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.