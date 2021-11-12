iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,423,675.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $467.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $352.54 and a 52 week high of $472.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

