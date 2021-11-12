iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

