iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is GoalVest Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $927,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

